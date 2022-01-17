Spanish Town's pink flamingos return to LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - A familiar sight returned to the University Lakes Monday as the pink flamingos once again flocked to the waters, signaling the start of the Carnival season in Baton Rouge.

Spanish Town's iconic flamingos appeared in the lakes early Monday morning, the hand-crafted wooden birds daring passersby to brave the frigid waters and claim one for themselves.

The annual tradition began back in the 1980s as a way to drum up interest in the Spanish Town Ball. The flamingo race has since become a staple of the Mardi Gras season in the capital area, and now the birds are in high demand.

The Spanish Town Ball is scheduled for Feb. 5, and the parade is set to roll on Feb. 26.