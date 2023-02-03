Spanish Town Ball expecting largest crowd ever in the River Center this weekend

BATON ROUGE - Saturday night is going to be big! Flamingo lovers from far and wide are preparing to flock to the River Center for the 33rd annual Spanish Town Ball.

Robert King, the president of Spanish Town, says all 3,250 tickets have been sold, and he's expecting this year's ball to be the biggest one yet!

A crowd that large has potential to get rowdy, but King is looking forward to the festivities.

"Man, I love flamingos," said King.

Although Spanish Town is known for being over the top and obscene at times, last year, King said one table took things a little too far.

“We have some strange tables that are decorated with all kinda funny things, and we tolerate it because that’s what Spanish Town is. But, like I said, this one… I don’t know what these people were thinking," King said.

That's why this year, he and the rest of the board of event organizers for Spanish Town are keeping their eyes peeled in search of vulgar displays or decorations that don't fit the idea of the ball.

“We’re there from 9 to 4. Everybody can decorate their tables, so we’re going to walk around. We know what table it was, so if it’s over the top, we’re going to tell them no," King said.

Keeping things fun and lighthearted is the goal, and King says there's no room for hate or negativity at the Spanish Town Ball.