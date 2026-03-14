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Southwest to discontinue services to two major U.S. airports in June

1 hour 32 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, March 14 2026 Mar 14, 2026 March 14, 2026 1:11 PM March 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southwest announced that it will be discontinuing services to two major U.S. airports in June. 

On Friday, the airline announced that it will no longer serve Chicago O'Hare International Airport and the Washington Dulles International Airport beginning on June 4.

The halt in service comes as Southwest works to refine its network. Southwest plans to continue services at the Chicago Midway, Baltimore Washington International and Washington Reagan National airports. 

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Employees at the affected airports will have the opportunity to bid for open positions in the company.

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