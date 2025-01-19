51°
Southern women's basketball holds on late to beat Grambling 59-53
BATON ROUGE - The Southern women's basketball team improves to 4-1 in SWAC play after defeating Grambling 59-53 on Saturday afternoon.
After leading at halftime, the second half was a battle to maintain their advantage.
Tionna Lidge and Soniyah Reed led the way in scoring for the Jaguars with 10 points each. Lidge also led the way with seven rebounds.
Southern had a 10 point lead with under two minutes to play, but Grambling was able to make a few baskets to cut into that lead.
The Jags were able to hold on near the end to win by six points.
They will travel to face Mississippi Valley State next Thursday at 6 p.m.
