Southern University will face rival Jackson State in Alabama in 2023, 2024
The Southern University football team will play the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama in back-to-back seasons starting in 2023.
AL.com reports the games are part of a contract struck between the city of Birmingham and the SWAC to feature HBCU's starting with the 2022 season through 2024.
The city has the option to renew the contract for 2025-2026. If the contract is renewed, the Southern Jaguars would play Alabama State at Legion Field.
