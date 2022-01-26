55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University will face rival Jackson State in Alabama in 2023, 2024

1 hour 6 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, January 26 2022 Jan 26, 2022 January 26, 2022 12:47 PM January 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nick Perlin
Photo: Art Meripol via WBHM

The Southern University football team will play the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama in back-to-back seasons starting in 2023.

AL.com reports the games are part of a contract struck between the city of Birmingham and the SWAC to feature HBCU's starting with the 2022 season through 2024. 

The city has the option to renew the contract for 2025-2026. If the contract is renewed, the Southern Jaguars would play Alabama State at Legion Field. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days