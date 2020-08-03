Southern University to host virtual commencement for spring, summer graduates

BATON ROUGE- Southern University will host a virtual commencement ceremony for its spring and summer graduates of 2020, the university announced Monday in a news release.

The graduation ceremony will premiere on Friday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. on the homepage of Southern University's website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. The video will also be available for on-demand playback.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide mandates on large gatherings, traditional in-person ceremonies were canceled.

Kenneth C. Frazier, chief executive officer and chairman of the board for Merrick & Co. Frazier, will be the commencement speaker.

The virtual ceremony will include remarks from the Southern University President-Chancellor Ray L. Benton, Governor John Bel Edwards, Southern University Board of Supervisors Chairman Domoine Rutledge, and more.