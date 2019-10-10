Southern University to hold Jaguar Preview Day on Nov. 9

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's 2019 Jaguar Preview Day is all set for Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11:00 am.

The event, which draws over 2,000 high school students a year, offers high school students the opportunity to speak with Southern's faculty and staff, explore student organizations, and meet with current students.

Check-in is at 9:00 a.m. and the program begins at 11:00 a.m.

For more information, visit: http://www.subr.edu/page/jaguar-preview-2019