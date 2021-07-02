Southern University technical issue leaves professors unpaid for summer school

BATON ROUGE- A technical glitch at Southern University caused some professors teaching summer school to go unpaid.

It's the second payroll glitch at the university this year, but tenured Political Science Professor Dr. Albert Samuels said the issues are getting old.

"My mortgage company, my car loan company they still want to be paid," Samuels said. "It creates a lot of disruption to faculty that have to make arrangements while the university gets its act together."

Samuels has been employed by Southern for 22 years. He said the glitches happen almost every year. He blames it on poor leadership.

"Every year it's the same insanity and some new excuse," Samuels said.

This time, the University blamed it on a technical issue. An email went out to all faculty stating that there was an issue involving a severe backlog in figuring out the number of summer students and who has paid for school so far.

"This isn't something that's happened one time or two times," Samuels said. "It's not some covid extension. It's systemic and structural, and no one has done anything about it."

University Spokeswoman Janene Tate issued the following statement:

Instructors’ summer pay is tied to the number of paid students. This is no different than prior years. The number of students enrolled and the number of students paid typically converge towards the end of the summer session. Usually, faculty get paid when these numbers are final as they are a more accurate representation of students enrolled and paid. Unfortunately, some technical issues slightly slowed the processing of instructor's payments this summer. The university is working diligently to ensure that affected instructors are paid in a timely manner. As always, instructors should contact Academic Affairs directly with any questions or concerns.