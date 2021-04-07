80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern University System campuses to hold multiple vaccination events April 10

2 hours 51 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, April 07 2021 Apr 7, 2021 April 07, 2021 9:35 AM April 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Mass vaccination events are appearing across Louisiana as state health officials continue to work alongside the public in providing citizens in every parish with access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Southern University announced Wednesday (April 7) that five of its campuses will partner with various local community organizations to host simultaneous COVID-19 mass vaccination events on Saturday, April 10.

The campuses involved include Southern University and A&M CollegeSouthern University at New OrleansSouthern University ShreveportSouthern University Law Center and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

During the events, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available free of charge to all individuals 16 and older from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Officials add that drive-thru and walk-ups will be welcome.

The event is part of the Southern University System’s “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” campaign that encourages all racial minority groups to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

For more information about the campaign and events, please visit  www.sus.edu/vaccinate.

A list of locations where each of the April 10 mass vaccination events will take place are listed below. 

Baton Rouge

Southern University and A&M College

F.G Clark Activity Center

801 Harding Boulevard  

New Orleans

Southern University at New Orleans Gymnasium 

6400 Press Drive 

Shreveport 

Southern University Shreveport Gymnasium

3050 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive 

Lake Charles

Lake Charles Senior Center 

1530 5th Street 

Houma

Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 

1000 Wallis Street 

Lafayette

George Dupuis Recreation Center 

1212 E Pont Des Mouton Road 

Alexandria

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 

11th-16th & Day Street 

Monroe

Rose of Sharon Baptist Church 

716 Martin Luther King Drive

Covington

St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds 

1304 N. Columbia Street   

**Please note that this location will distribute vaccines on Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.**

 

