Southern University System campuses to hold multiple vaccination events April 10
BATON ROUGE - Mass vaccination events are appearing across Louisiana as state health officials continue to work alongside the public in providing citizens in every parish with access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Southern University announced Wednesday (April 7) that five of its campuses will partner with various local community organizations to host simultaneous COVID-19 mass vaccination events on Saturday, April 10.
The campuses involved include Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
During the events, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available free of charge to all individuals 16 and older from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Officials add that drive-thru and walk-ups will be welcome.
The event is part of the Southern University System’s “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” campaign that encourages all racial minority groups to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
For more information about the campaign and events, please visit www.sus.edu/vaccinate.
A list of locations where each of the April 10 mass vaccination events will take place are listed below.
Baton Rouge
Southern University and A&M College
F.G Clark Activity Center
801 Harding Boulevard
New Orleans
Southern University at New Orleans Gymnasium
6400 Press Drive
Shreveport
Southern University Shreveport Gymnasium
3050 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Lake Charles
Lake Charles Senior Center
1530 5th Street
Houma
Plymouth Rock Baptist Church
1000 Wallis Street
Lafayette
George Dupuis Recreation Center
1212 E Pont Des Mouton Road
Alexandria
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
11th-16th & Day Street
Monroe
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church
716 Martin Luther King Drive
Covington
St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds
1304 N. Columbia Street
**Please note that this location will distribute vaccines on Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.**
