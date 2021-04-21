Southern University student killed in hit and run at edge of campus; BRPD looking for multiple vehicles involved

Photo via family/Twitter

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for multiple drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Southern University student.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that Qyron Williams died Tuesday, several days after a wreck near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Harding Boulevard.

The crash happened near the entrance of the Southern University campus Saturday. Family members confirmed that Williams was enrolled at the school.

The department said it's believed Williams was struck by two different vehicles. Police believe the two vehicles are a 1992-1999 C1500 Chevrolet Truck/Suburban and a 2014-2016 Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police 225-389-7819.