Southern University student among several hurt in deadly shooting at Texas club, report says

Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON - A 20-year-old Southern University student was reportedly among the victims rushed to a Texas hospital after a mass shooting over the weekend.

Harris County deputies swarmed the Touch Lounge in Houston after roughly 50 shots were fired in the parking lot outside the club around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe multiple people showed up in a car and started shooting, at least one of them using an AK-47. No arrests have been made, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

"Maybe there was some type of beef before inside the club that spilled out. At this point we don't know that," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

One person was killed, and four others were taken to a hospital.

Among those hospitalized was 20-year-old Amariah Pridgen, whom reports identified as a Southern University student and a member of the National Guard. Pridgen's parents told KTRK they woke up to a phone call Sunday morning and made the hours-long drive to Houston.

"Me and my wife just woke up panicking. We live in Louisiana, so it was a four-hour ride. We just jumped in the car and drove down here," Clarence Pridgen said.

Family said she was undergoing surgery Sunday night. It wasn't immediately clear whether Pridgen was still in the hospital as of Wednesday.

Pridgen's father, a veteran, said he was disturbed when he saw the shooting scene for himself.

"Just to see and know that's my baby's blood on the ground. It's so much blood. You don't know (which) is hers. Blood is all over the side of this truck. I'm ex-military, and this is just like a war zone," Pridgen told KTRK.

WBRZ has reached out to Southern University for more information on Pridgen's condition.