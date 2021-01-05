Southern University requiring COVID tests for students living on-campus

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is requiring students who are moving into on-campus housing to get a COVID-19 test before move-in day, the university announced Tuesday.

Spring 2021 move-in will take place on January 19, but students are required to submit a negative test beforehand.

Students must complete a PCR/molecular type COVID-19 test. Rapid tests or antibody tests will not be accepted.

Testing must be completed during the period of Jan. 7-12. Any testing done prior to Jan. 7 will not be accepted in addition to repeat testing.

Students who test after Jan. 12 will have to move-in at a later date.

The university encourages students to complete testing in the early days of the testing period to allow sufficient time for results to be processed.

Test results along with the student's contact information must be emailed to studenthealthcenter@subr.edu by 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. A return clearance email is required before move-in.

Those who do not comply with those requests or submit results after the deadlines will be required to arrange alternative housing at their own expense for a minimum of 3-5 days until clearance is verified.