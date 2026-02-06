Southern University plans to open the JagFresh Farmers Market this spring

BATON ROUGE — Southern University plans to open the JagFresh Farmers Market this spring, selling everything from goat soap to honey to eggs.

The new initiative, created in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture, launched as a pilot program last year, with Southern University being one of the only three historically black colleges and universities selected to participate.

"Black farmers are the legacy makers of farming," said Director Cornelius Jackson. "Just to have black farmers still in existence coming out and having the ability to sell and grow the things we eat on a regular basis, I think, is one of the most beneficial things to our communities."

About 60 vendors, including a mobile nutrition kitchen, set up tents monthly on Southern's campus to sell fresh products to not only the student community but the community at large.

The JagFresh Farmers Market opens on the first and third Thursday of each month on Southern's Campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.