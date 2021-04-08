Latest Weather Blog
Southern University, others without power Monday
BATON ROUGE - Entergy is reported that more than a thousand residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are without power.
The outages are being reported near Government Street. According to the outage map, the outages were reported before 1 p.m.
Entergy said due to extensive damage, more crews are working to restore power as soon as possible. Right now, the company says power should be back by 3 p.m.
Southern University and the Southern law school are closed due to the outage.
Due to a power outage in the area, SUBR and @SouthernULaw are closed today. Residential halls and resident services are not affected.— Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) June 11, 2018
