Southern University offers voters free transportation to the polls

BATON ROUGE – Southern University is encouraging citizens to make their way to the polls for early voting by offering free rides on Monday, Nov. 4 and Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Those interested in a free ride to the polls should go to Southern University's Smith-Brown Memorial Union between 12 noon and 2 PM on either Monday or Wednesday of this week.

Click here for more information on the university's initiative to get voters to the polls ahead of the Nov. 16 election.