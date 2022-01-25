53°
Southern University narrows president-chancellor search to 3 candidates
BATON ROUGE - Southern University's search for the new head of its school system has come down to three finalists Tuesday.
Among the finalists is Laurence Alexander, who was one of the top candidates for the LSU president vacancy last year. The university said the following candidates are still in the running.
-Laurence Alexander, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
-Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans
-Dennis Shields, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Platteville
The finalists are expected to visit the Baton Rouge campus Feb. 1-3 for meetings with the Southern University System Board of Supervisors, employees, students, and alumni.
