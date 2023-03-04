Southern University loses power before men's Senior Night basketball game

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University men's Senior Night basketball game was postponed Saturday afternoon when the lights in the gym cut off.

The Southern University women's basketball team beat Alabama A&M 66-53. Both men's teams were getting ready to play when the lights went out before the game around 5:30 p.m.

The power was restored by 7 p.m. and the teams tipped off 30 minutes later.

WBRZ asked Entergy about the outage and they did not say why the power went out.