61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University loses power before men's Senior Night basketball game

1 hour 45 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, March 04 2023 Mar 4, 2023 March 04, 2023 6:12 PM March 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University men's Senior Night basketball game was postponed Saturday afternoon when the lights in the gym cut off. 

The Southern University women's basketball team beat Alabama A&M 66-53. Both men's teams were getting ready to play when the lights went out before the game around 5:30 p.m.

The power was restored by 7 p.m. and the teams tipped off 30 minutes later. 

Trending News

WBRZ asked Entergy about the outage and they did not say why the power went out. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days