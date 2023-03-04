61°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University loses power before men's Senior Night basketball game
BATON ROUGE - The Southern University men's Senior Night basketball game was postponed Saturday afternoon when the lights in the gym cut off.
The Southern University women's basketball team beat Alabama A&M 66-53. Both men's teams were getting ready to play when the lights went out before the game around 5:30 p.m.
The power was restored by 7 p.m. and the teams tipped off 30 minutes later.
Trending News
WBRZ asked Entergy about the outage and they did not say why the power went out.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Volunteers searching streets of Baton Rouge for missing Georgia man
-
LSU gymnastics club meet brings tourists to downtown Baton Rouge
-
2 Make a Difference: Redz River Run 5K
-
Hayley Arceneaux, pediatric cancer survivor and youngest American to orbit Earth, gives...
-
Bold criminal secretly relaunched massage parlor prostitution ring as he cut a...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs