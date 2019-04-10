Southern University launches new cybersecurity training center near DC

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is introducing a new program Wednesday allowing aspiring cybersecurity specialists to get in-depth training near the nation's capital.

On Wednesday, the university announced its Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity in Washington, D.C.. The center, launched by the school with X Corp Solutions, aims to train and certify professionals in cybersecurity for jobs around the world.

The school says it hopes to help fill what is currently a high-demand job market.

“This is a game-changer for Southern and an example of how we respond to the demands of our society,” said Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University Baton Rouge.

The Center of Excellence will offer a number of certifications to individuals seeking to enter or expand their skill set. Employers will also be able to send staff to the Center to obtain the necessary credentials.

The center will be located adjacent to the Marine Corps Base Quantico and near the FBI training and research academy.

On-campus and online students will both be able to take advantage of the center's resources, the school said.