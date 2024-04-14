Southern University hosts health fair before Jags' spring game

BATON ROUGE - The Bluff was lively Saturday with the beautiful weather bringing hundreds to Southern University's campus for multiple events.

The F.G Clark Activity Center was jam-packed with people wanting to improve both their mental and physical health. With more than 40 vendors offering services, everyone in attendance got to walk out with pamphlets and better knowledge of how to treat their bodies.

Brian Johnson and his son Ryan were on their way to the spring football game for the Jaguars before they saw a crowd walking to the health fair. That's where they found themselves taking advantage of the event. The pair looked through booths and talked to vendors — showing their support beyond just the football team.

"Just overwhelming the commemorating with all the folks out here with all the good vendors with such good information on your health," Johnson said. "It's just great for the community to come out to this event to not just support Southern University, but to support yourself."

Across the street, Jaguar fans were getting ready for Southern's spring football game. Fans were out tailgating as if it were the middle of the football season. No matter the time, showing up in the blue and gold is not an issue for die-hard fans. Tailgaters might be around for every football game, but that's not the only time you'll catch them on campus.

"Southern University is an attractor. It attracts a lot of things. We have a lot of social activities, lots of educational activities," Jags fan Tracie Abraham said. "We like to do things that bring the community out to Southern University and bring awareness to a lot of different things going on in the community."

With the days getting warmer more events will be popping up on campus.