Southern University fans celebrate homecoming while police search for gunman

BATON ROUGE- Hours before Southern University's homecoming game, traffic was backed up for miles as hundreds of people gathered across campus to celebrate their yearly traditions.

"Fellowshipping with my family, my friends and all these strangers around here," Southern University Law alumna Taneisha Riggs said.

Saturday was a much different atmosphere than Friday morning.

"I was dancing, I was in the center of the crowd, in the party, I'm dancing, then we heard gunshots ring off. Probably 10 or 12. Everyone falling and ducking for cover," Southern University student Kyle Cody said.

Eleven students were shot just before 2 a.m. at an off-campus party Friday. Kyle Cody says he was there and quickly hid behind a tree.

"A lot of people were traumatized after this happened. It was a lot of females just crying after this happened. It was a bunch going on," Cody said.

Cody says it was his training from the Army that helped him get through the unexpected moment.

"There were females on the ground, so I went to go help them out," Cody said.

Police did not immediately provide information as to what happened, but did arrest two people hours later.

Miles Moss, 24, and Daryl Stansberry, 28, both facing multiple charges, including accessory after the fact of attempted first-degree murder.

"When I got here, I prayed for all these people, these strangers, please let everybody go home safe, no violence, none of that. When I saw the article, I was like I have to pray about this so I can be covered and protected," Riggs said.

The traumatic event fresh on everyone's mind but not enough to stop them from showing support for their university.

"I'm always come back and celebrate with these people. You see these people around here? I love it, you can tell it's a community," Riggs said.