Southern University evacuates residential halls over reported bomb threat Friday

BATON ROUGE - Southern University cleared students and employees out of multiple buildings on campus after a bomb threat was reported Friday.

A university spokesperson confirmed the threat around 4:30 p.m.. The school says it received threats to two residential halls. All students and staff have been evacuated from the North Residential Housing area as a precaution.

The school released a statement around 5 o'clock saying no device was found and students were being allowed back into their dorms.

No injuries were reported.