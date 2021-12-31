Southern University delays start of spring semester due to La's rising number of COVID cases

BATON ROUGE– With COVID cases on the rise due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, a number of local institutions are modifying procedures in hopes of protecting their communities.

In this regard, Southern University and A&M College announced Friday morning that it will delay the start of its spring semester due to rising virus numbers and the severity of the Omicron variant.

Southern representatives say in-person classes, originally scheduled to begin Jan. 12, 2022, will start on Jan. 26, 2022. Online classes, however, will take place as scheduled.

In the news release, officials added that the University will still reopen for business after the holiday break on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, with most employees working remotely.

As part of Southern’s Spring 2022 COVID-19 Protocols, all employees and students are asked to continue to upload proof of vaccination or other relevant documentation as required.

To maintain social distance and to further safeguard the University against COVID-19, students, employees and guests are also being encouraged to use online services to avoid coming to campus unless necessary.

Southern representatives say updates will be posted on the University’s website and official social media channels.