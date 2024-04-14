Southern University band to perform at halftime for Saints-Falcons Thanksgiving game

NEW ORLEANS - Southern University's renowned 'Human Jukebox' will take center stage at halftime of the New Orleans Saints' primetime match-up with the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving day.

The university announced last month that the band, along with the Dancing Dolls, will perform at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when the Saints take on their division rivals on Nov. 22.

The Human Jukebox and Dancing Dolls’ performance will lead into the Bayou Classic weekend, as Southern battles Grambling State University at the Battle of the Bands and on the gridiron in the Superdome.

Kickoff for the Saints-Falcons game is set for 7:20 p.m. and will be televised nationally on NBC.