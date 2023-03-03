Southern University AgCenter's Livestock Show celebrates its 80th anniversary

75°
Friday, March 03 2023
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University's AgCenter is excited to celebrate it's 80th Annual Livestock show.

The school is the only HBCU who still continues the tradition of having a livestock show for its school of agriculture. 

The department chair, Dr. Harold Mellieon, says the show is a great opportunity to mentor and teach the upcoming generation. 

