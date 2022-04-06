Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter stock continues to rise at the Jaguars Pro Day

BATON ROUGE - 16 NFL scouts were on the Bluff to watch 11 former Jaguars compete at Southern's Pro Day. And a lot of their eyes were on the talented offensive linemen Ja'Tyre Carter, whose stock continues to rise with his performances at the Senior Bowl, and NFL combine.

"I improved on my numbers from the NFL combine, so I'm feeling pretty good about myself. Teams are definitely taking notice whoever came my hair today. Whoever didn't miss out," Carter said.

Today, Carter had a 34.5 inch vertical jump, 9.3 broad jump, and bench pressed 225 21 times. He is projected to be selected during day 3 of the NFL draft.