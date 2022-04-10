Southern QB BeSean McCray Gold team to 33-13 Spring game win

BATON ROUGE - It was Eric Dooley's first spring game as the head coach of Southern, and he might have found his quarterback in Hinds Community College transfer BeSean McCray.

McCray lead the Gold team to a 33-13 win, and controlled the offense, throwing for three scores and leading the Jags to four touchdown drives in the first five possessions.

This was the first time that we got to see Dooley's uptempo offense, and it didn't disappoint. As the Jags were snapping the ball with 15, 20 second left on the play clock. And Although Dooley was pleased with his teams progress. He says there is still a lot of room to grow before kicking off the season this fall.