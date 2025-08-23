Southern loses season opener 31-14 to North Carolina Central in MEAC/SWAC Challenge

ATLANTA - The Southern football team fell to North Carolina Central 31-14 in Saturday's season opener for both teams.

North Carolina Central opened the scoring, going on a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to start the game.

Southern, who started Jackson State transfer Cam'Ron McCoy at quarterback, immediately responded. On the Jaguars third offensive play, McCoy found a wide open hole to run through for a 69-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven following the extra point.

In the second quarter, North Carolina Central's Kaleb Robison gave the Eagles a 10-7 lead with a 31-yard field goal.

On Southern's ensuing drive, LSU transfer Trey Holly made his presence known with an 80-yard touchdown run to retake the lead.

The Eagles punched right back though, with a Chris Mosley 49-yard touchdown to take a 17-14 lead into the halftime break.

The Jaguars received the ball after the half, but were not able to score; North Carolina Central took a 24-14 lead with a touchdown afterward and never looked back. North Carolina Central took a 31-14 lead with a rushing touchdown late in the third.

Early in the fourth quarter, Southern drove to the red zone, but McCoy was strip-sacked at the 19-yard line. Neither team scored again for the rest of the game.

Southern faces Mississippi Valley State on Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. in Mississippi.