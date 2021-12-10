Southern Lab Kittens bring home high school state title

NEW ORLEANS - The Southern Lab Kittens finished the deal in their quest for a state title. Having been turned away at previous chances, the Kittens won their first title in 25 years when they took out top-seeded Ouachita Christian 38-13 on Friday afternoon in the Superdome.

Kittens quarterback Angelo Izzard finished as the game's "most-outstanding player" as he helped guide Lab with a 21-of-31 effort for 340 yards and two passing scores to go along with 47 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The Kittens held Ouachita Christian to just 56 rush yards and one touchdown on 48 offensive plays.

Southern Lab won state titles in both 2015 and 2016 but had to vacate those titles due to LHSAA sanctions.

