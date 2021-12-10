76°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern Lab Kittens bring home high school state title
NEW ORLEANS - The Southern Lab Kittens finished the deal in their quest for a state title. Having been turned away at previous chances, the Kittens won their first title in 25 years when they took out top-seeded Ouachita Christian 38-13 on Friday afternoon in the Superdome.
Kittens quarterback Angelo Izzard finished as the game's "most-outstanding player" as he helped guide Lab with a 21-of-31 effort for 340 yards and two passing scores to go along with 47 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
The Kittens held Ouachita Christian to just 56 rush yards and one touchdown on 48 offensive plays.
Southern Lab won state titles in both 2015 and 2016 but had to vacate those titles due to LHSAA sanctions.
Trending News
Click here to see game highlights.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Child taken to hospital, adult victim killed in shooting along Baton Rouge...
-
News 2 Geaux: LSU's running back coach Kevin Faulk leaving
-
News 2 Geaux: Garth Brooks concert tickets now available
-
News 2 Geaux: Three arrested, 25 lbs of meth seized
-
Zachary to face Ponchatoula in La high school football state championship
Sports Video
-
Highlights: Southern Lab Kittens bring home high school state title
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...