84°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern hoops drops 100 on Mississippi Valley for their second straight win
BATON ROUGE - In Southern's last two games, they've combined for 199 points. The Jags were dominated again on Monday, shooting 60 percent from the field, and 47 percent from 3.
The Jaguars were led by Jayden Saddler and Brion Whitley who combined for 40 points. The team also got a big boost from their bench with 52 points.
Trending News
Southern improves to 6-1 in the SWAC and 11-8 overall. The Jags will travel to face Alcorn State next on Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2MAD: Baton Rouge Buddy Walk; 101 Women in Business Conference
-
State lawmaker proposes harsher penalties for ATM thieves after uptick in crime
-
Business owner says she's facing threats over plans to host drag performance...
-
Damage caused by city worker will cost nearly $1 million to fix;...
-
Prairieville resident could face parish lawsuit over fence position