Southern hoops bounces back beating UAPB 99-51

Southern had it's most complete game of the season, beating Arkansas Pine-Bluff 99-51. The Jags were coming off of a loss to Grambling last week. Head coach Sean Woods wanted his group to play with a lot of intensity and fire, and they did just that.

The Jaguars shot almost 70 percent from the floor in the first half, outscoring the Golden Lions 60-21. Terrell Williams and Tyrone Lyons combined for 40 points. The Jags also shot 40 percent from deep.

Southern improves to 5-1 in the SWAC as they will play Mississippi Valley State on Monday.