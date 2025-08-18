Southern football approaches season opener

73°
1 hour 42 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, August 18 2025 Aug 18, 2025 August 18, 2025 9:41 PM August 18, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The long offseason is almost over.

The Southern football team is in the midst of game-week preparation, as they get ready for their season opener Saturday.

The Jaguars take on North Carolina Central in Atlanta as part of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Southern head coach Terrence Graves will meet with the media Tuesday to preview the matchup.

Saturday's matchup is at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WBRZ.

