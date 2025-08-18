73°
Southern football approaches season opener
BATON ROUGE - The long offseason is almost over.
The Southern football team is in the midst of game-week preparation, as they get ready for their season opener Saturday.
The Jaguars take on North Carolina Central in Atlanta as part of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Southern head coach Terrence Graves will meet with the media Tuesday to preview the matchup.
Saturday's matchup is at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WBRZ.
