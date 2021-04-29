Southern finds next head football coach; official announcement planned for Friday

BATON ROUGE - Southern University will hold a press conference Friday to announce its next head football coach.

Reggie Flood, host of the Jaguar Journal radio show in Baton Rouge reported that Jason Rollins would be named the interim coach of the Jaguar program.

Rollins was the safeties coach and special teams coordinator for the Jaguars in 2021, it was his first season on the Bluff after coming over from UT-San Antonio.

Former head coach Dawson Odums stepped down last week taking the head coaching job at Norfolk St. in Virginia.

Southern Athletics confirmed that it had a new coach lined up, saying it will make the official announcement at 11:30 a.m. Friday at A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse.

Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks would only confirm that the hire was made and would be announced.