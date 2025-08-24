82°
Southern defense falters in season-opening loss
ATLANTA - The Southern football team lost its season opener on Saturday night, with the defense really struggling to stop North Carolina Central's offense.
The Eagles scored on five of their first six possessions on Saturday night, en route to a comfortable 31-14 win over Southern. North Carolina Central moved the ball at will and had 414 yards of total offense, with 231 of those yards in the run game.
The Jaguars will regroup this week before playing at Mississippi State next Saturday, August 30.
