Southern defense falters in season-opening loss

3 hours 35 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, August 24 2025 Aug 24, 2025 August 24, 2025 5:00 PM August 24, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

ATLANTA - The Southern football team lost its season opener on Saturday night, with the defense really struggling to stop North Carolina Central's offense.

The Eagles scored on five of their first six possessions on Saturday night, en route to a comfortable 31-14 win over Southern. North Carolina Central moved the ball at will and had 414 yards of total offense, with 231 of those yards in the run game.

The Jaguars will regroup this week before playing at Mississippi State next Saturday, August 30.

