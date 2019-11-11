Southern defeats Lynchburg, gears up to face Jackson State

Photo courtesy of Southern U Athletics Media Relations

BATON ROUGE – On Saturday, Southern University defeated the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in a 58-7 blowout.

.@SouthernUsports finished with 604 yards of offense and 58 points, while limiting VA Lynchburg to 149 yards and 7 pts.



Even against a struggling team, @Coach_Odums felt like he saw the things he needed out of the Jags. pic.twitter.com/Q6EzU3bdld — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) November 10, 2019

Southern racked up 363 yards on the ground led by Devon Benn carrying the ball 16 times for 120 yards and two scores. Craig Nelson and Jarad Sims added 92 yards each. Hunter Register led the Jaguars receivers in back to back weeks with three receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. Jamar Washington caught two passes for 62 yards.

“Our mindset, attention to detail, we’re starting to lock in and realize it’s coming to an end. These seniors want to do something special,” Southern coach Dawson Odums said.

The Jaguars defense held the Dragons to 147 total yards led by Jordan Eastling and Jordan Lewis. Lewis got in rhythm Saturday night sacking the Dragons quarterback twice. Eastling finished the night with 4 tackles and two pass breakups.

Southern (6-4, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) sits at the top of the Western Division.

The Jaguars are all set to face off with Jackson state Saturday, at 2 p.m.