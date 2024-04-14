66°
Southern baseball sweeps Grambling, improves to 10-3 in SWAC play
GRAMBLING - The Southern baseball team got the brooms out and swept Grambling State this weekend.
After winning the first two games of the series against Grambling Saturday, the Jaguars won Sunday's series finale 12-9.
Donny Sandifer led the way for Southern at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two doubles.
The Jaguars are now 16-15 overall, 10-3 in SWAC play, and tied for first place in the SWAC west with Texas Southern.
Southern hosts Dillard University at Lee-Hines Stadium Tuesday at 6 p.m.
