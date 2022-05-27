Latest Weather Blog
Southern baseball overcomes seven run deficit to knock off FAMU in SWAC Tourney
After Florida A&M's Jared Weber's 5th inning grand slam ricocheted off the Regions Field score board in left field, Southern was down but definitely not out. That blast gave the Rattlers a huge 7-0 lead but if we've found out anything about this Jaguars baseball team this week in Birmingham, it's that no lead is safe.
In the home half of that inning, Southern rallied for 5 runs and it wouldn't be until a Tremaine Spears two RBI double in the 7th that would give them their first lead of the game and an eventual 8-7 comeback victory. The win improves Southern to 26-29 on the year and 2-0 in the SWAC Tournament.
Southern will be back in action on Saturday morning against the winner of the Prairie View and Florida A&M game. First pitch is slated for 9 AM.
