$$$ Best Bets: College baseball begins conference play!

Hunter McCann has Best Bet$ for college basketball, college baseball, the NBA and NHL!

Friday

College Basketball (M):

Tennessee @ Vanderbilt: Tennessee +1.5

Seton Hall @ St. John's: St. John's -7.5

Iowa State @ Arizona: Arizona -3.5

UCLA @ Michigan State: Michigan State -5.5

Oklahoma @ Arkansas: Arkansas -7.5

Kansas @ Houston: Houston -5.5



College Baseball:

Alabama @ Kentucky: Alabama +1.5

LSU @ Vanderbilt: LSU ML

South Alabama @ ULL: ULL -1.5

Mississippi State @ Arkansas: Arkansas ML

Indiana @ Oregon: Oregon -3.5

Texas A&M @ Oklahoma: Texas A&M ML



NBA:

Suns @ Raptors: Suns +4.5

Knicks @ Pacers: Knicks -13.5

Pelicans @ Rockets: Rockets -6.5

Timberwolves @ Warriors: Warriors +6.5

Jazz @ Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers -14.5

Bulls @ Clippers: Bulls +13.5



NHL:

Kings @ Islanders: u5.5 Total Goals

Oilers @ Blues: Oilers ML





Saturday





College Basketball (M):

TBD



College Baseball:

TBD

NBA:

TBD







NHL:

TBD





Sunday



College Basketball (M):

TBD





College Baseball:

TBD





NBA:

TBD





NHL:

TBD