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$$$ Best Bets: College baseball begins conference play!
Hunter McCann has Best Bet$ for college basketball, college baseball, the NBA and NHL!
Friday
College Basketball (M):
Tennessee @ Vanderbilt: Tennessee +1.5
Seton Hall @ St. John's: St. John's -7.5
Iowa State @ Arizona: Arizona -3.5
UCLA @ Michigan State: Michigan State -5.5
Oklahoma @ Arkansas: Arkansas -7.5
Kansas @ Houston: Houston -5.5
College Baseball:
Alabama @ Kentucky: Alabama +1.5
LSU @ Vanderbilt: LSU ML
South Alabama @ ULL: ULL -1.5
Mississippi State @ Arkansas: Arkansas ML
Indiana @ Oregon: Oregon -3.5
Texas A&M @ Oklahoma: Texas A&M ML
NBA:
Suns @ Raptors: Suns +4.5
Knicks @ Pacers: Knicks -13.5
Pelicans @ Rockets: Rockets -6.5
Timberwolves @ Warriors: Warriors +6.5
Jazz @ Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers -14.5
Bulls @ Clippers: Bulls +13.5
NHL:
Kings @ Islanders: u5.5 Total Goals
Oilers @ Blues: Oilers ML
Saturday
College Basketball (M):
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
Trending News
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
College Basketball (M):
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
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