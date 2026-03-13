71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: College baseball begins conference play!

1 hour 52 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 12:33 PM March 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has Best Bet$ for college basketball, college baseball, the NBA and NHL!

Friday

College Basketball (M): 
Tennessee @ Vanderbilt: Tennessee +1.5
Seton Hall @ St. John's: St. John's -7.5
Iowa State @ Arizona: Arizona -3.5
UCLA @ Michigan State: Michigan State -5.5
Oklahoma @ Arkansas: Arkansas -7.5
Kansas @ Houston: Houston -5.5

College Baseball: 
Alabama @ Kentucky: Alabama +1.5
LSU @ Vanderbilt: LSU ML
South Alabama @ ULL: ULL -1.5
Mississippi State @ Arkansas: Arkansas ML
Indiana @ Oregon: Oregon -3.5
Texas A&M @ Oklahoma: Texas A&M ML

NBA:
Suns @ Raptors: Suns +4.5
Knicks @ Pacers: Knicks -13.5
Pelicans @ Rockets: Rockets -6.5
Timberwolves @ Warriors: Warriors +6.5
Jazz @ Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers -14.5
Bulls @ Clippers: Bulls +13.5

NHL:
Kings @ Islanders: u5.5 Total Goals
Oilers @ Blues: Oilers ML

Saturday

College Basketball (M): 
TBD

College Baseball: 
TBD

NBA:
TBD


Trending News

NHL:
TBD

Sunday

College Basketball (M): 
TBD

College Baseball: 
TBD

NBA:
TBD



NHL:
TBD

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days