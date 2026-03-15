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Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School invites community to step back in time with annual auction
BATON ROUGE — Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School invites the community to step back in time with its annual speakeasy auction featuring an evening of food, entertainment and fundraising to support students and programs at the school.
"All of the funds that we raise support ... the school," President of the Home and School Board for Sacred Heart, Tiffany Jones, said.
The Home and School Board uses these funds to support teacher appreciation, renovate classroom and provide upgrades in technology and playground equipment.
"Just anything the administration can think of to help us support the school and create a really good experience for our students and teachers."
Each year, the annual auction has a new theme. This year's theme is a speakeasy.
"We're going to have a speakeasy casino, we're going to have jazz music, low lighting, great food from The Colonel's Club for catering," this year's Auction chair, Abby Rauschenberger, said. "We really just want people to come and feel like they're transported and have a fantastic time and raise money for a fantastic cause."
This year's auction items will include a signed jersey from famous Notre Dame football player Rudy Ruettiger, on whom the popular 1993 film Rudy was based.
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Other items being auctioned off include a champagne and oyster party for 20 at Mansurs on the Boulevard, a personal party for 12 catered by Superior Grill and homes located in Colorado and North Carolina.
The event will be held at the Sacred Heart Parish Activity Center on March 21 at 5:30 p.m. Event organizers urge participants to come dressed in their best 1920's attire
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