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LSU baseball loses to Vandy, drops first SEC series of 2026

2 hours 18 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, March 14 2026 Mar 14, 2026 March 14, 2026 10:18 PM March 14, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After both Vanderbilt and LSU exploded offensively on Friday night, it would stand to reason that the teams would have difficulty putting up those numbers in a second consecutive night. LSU did, Vanderbilt did not. The Commodores beat the Tigers 11-3 and win the series.

LSU's pitching woes continues into tonight. The Tigers walked ten batters, and starting pitcher Cooper Moore only lasted four innings. In contrast, Wyatt Nadeau, the Vanderbilt starting pitcher, threw seven innings and only allowed four hits and walked two.

LSU plays Vanderbilt for the third and final game in this series tomorrow at 3 p.m.

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