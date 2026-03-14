Southern men's basketball falls in SWAC tournament championship

ATLANTA, Ga. - Southern men's basketball got a late start and ended up being unable to recover as the Jags lost 72-66 in the SWAC Tournament Championship to Prairie View A&M 72-66.

It was a poor shooting performance for Southern. The Jaguars shot just 37.1% from the field and 26.3% from three-point range.

Had the Jags won the game, they would've gotten an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament as a conference champion. Without that, the Jags' season is now over.