Baton Rouge dance instructor shares her journey with diabetes

BATON ROUGE — For many dancers, discipline and determination are part of everyday life.

That perseverance took on a whole new meaning for the owner of Evolve 26 Dance Studio, Baton Rouge dance instructor Mason Bettis, after she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 12 years old.

"Facing something that can be a challenge, you're going to learn that you're going to have to work a little harder," Bettis said. "Things are going to change for you, but things can be a good change that teaches you a lot of things."

Bettis, who's danced for 26 years, has turned her passion for the craft into a mission to inspire others. She now teaches young dancers to chase their dreams while also showing that living with diabetes doesn't have to stand in the way of doing what you love.

"As much as it was to be physically demanding with dance, I learned it was a lot less when I was able to teach, and I became more passionate about teaching and being able to guide the younger generation," Bettis said.

While Bettis was initially overwhelmed by her diagnosis as a child and the changes it would mean for her life, the advancement in technology has allowed her to monitor her glucose levels on the go and to continue the pursuit of her dreams as a dance instructor.

"Diabetes doesn't have to stop me. It's just a part of my journey, and I just had to change what I was doing to get where I wanted to be."