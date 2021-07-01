Southern alum hit by stray bullet while bringing son to U.S. Naval Academy

The Advocate, picture provided by the Jordan family

An investigation has been launched into the shooting death of a Southern University alumn while she was dropping her son off at the U.S. Naval Academy.

According to Annapolis Police, 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings was hit by a stray bullet in the early hours of June 29 while sitting on the patio of her hotel room with her husband and friends. Micha Jordan, Cumming's brother, told The Advocate the group thought they had heard fireworks since the Fourth of July is just a few days away.

Police Chief Edward Jackson said in a press conference they believe the shots were intended for a parked car on a nearby street. After several attempts to save her, officials pronounced Cummings dead at the scene.

"I've authorized the detectives to work around the clock to follow up on any investigative leads," Jackson said. "What turned out to be a celebratory occasion for the family...turned into a tragic event."

Cummings lived in Houston but was born and raised in Monroe, Louisiana. She met her husband, Leonard Cummings Jr. while attending Southern University and had two kids. Her son was a prospect for the U.S. Naval Academy football team. The family was there to help him get settled.

Southern University released a statement sending their "love and condolences" to the family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Annapolis detectives at 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers.