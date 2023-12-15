Southeastern waives application fees for campus visitors

HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana University announced Friday that it would be waiving application fees for prospective students who attend campus visits and previews in the upcoming spring.

Anyone who attends SLU's official recruitment event, Lion Pride Preview, or embarks on a campus tour through May 1 will have their application fee waived.

“We consistently hear from new students and family members that Lion Pride Preview was the experience that confirmed their decision to attend Southeastern,” said Director of Admissions Anthony Ranatza. “Whether it’s our caring faculty, our beautiful campus, or the smaller class sizes, parents and students rank Southeastern’s visit program as one of the best in-person events to attend. We invite you to join us for a Lion Pride Preview and see why students choose to call Southeastern and Hammond their home.”

The next Lion Pride Preview is scheduled for Feb. 2 and prospective students can register to attend here.