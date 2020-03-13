Southeastern University to transfer all in-person classes to remote instruction

LAFAYETTE - Southeastern University has announced that though there are no known cases of COVID-19 on campus, beginning Wednesday, March 18, the University will transition all in-person classes to remote instruction until further notice.

The move is an effort to limit the amount of people gathering in large groups as a way of limiting the spread of coronavirus.

The university says other than this adjustment campus operations will continue as usual and employees are still expected to report to work.

