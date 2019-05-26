75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeastern University encourages students to go home due to Tropical Storm Nate

1 year 7 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 06 2017 Oct 6, 2017 October 06, 2017 12:58 PM October 06, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kara St.Cyr

HAMMOND- Southeastern University encouraged students to go home for the weekend and changed its football kickoff time to account for the approach of Tropical Storm Nate. 

Southeastern students and faculty received a message from the university Friday morning encouraging them to head home for the weekend. The school asked those staying on campus to notify the housing office so the university staff can better prepare an emergency plan. 
Saturday's game kickoff has been moved from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. and all Saturday homecoming activities have been postponed until Oct. 28th.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days