Southeast Womens Clinic vaccine and screening event offering participants the chance to prevent sickness and get paid

By: WBRZ STAFF

BATON ROUGE - Stay healthy this holiday season at Southeast Community Health Systems’ Women’s Clinic’s vaccination and screening event.

Participants can earn up to $150 in incentives. For each COVID-19 and flu vaccine administered, participants will receive a $50 gift card. Those who participate in colorectal screenings will also receive a $50 incentive.

The event is being held Tuesday, December 5th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 8913 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite A, in Baton Rouge.

A photo ID and insurance card is required to participate.

For more information contact the Outreach Department at (225) 306-2081.

