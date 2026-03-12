Southeast Louisiana recovers from storm damage after 6 tornadoes blow through the region overnight

HAMMOND — At least six tornadoes hit southeast Louisiana as severe weather blew through the region, leaving thousands temporarily without power on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS confirmed tornadoes in the following areas:

- North-northeast of Greensburg

- Between Kentwood and Mount Hermon

- Between Fluker and Roseland

- Hammond near the Radar

- East of Loranger

- Between Folsom and Bush

Residents across southeast Louisiana are dealing with storm damage on Thursday morning.

Thousands without power

Thousands of people across multiple parishes lost power due to the storm.

Over 6,200 people in East Baton Rouge Parish were left in the dark. More than 2,900 people in Central alone lost electricity. At least 4,600 people lost power in West Feliciana Parish, and 4,100 in East Feliciana Parish.

In Pointe Coupee Parish, a main transmission line for Pointe Coupee Electric went down, causing outages in towns across the parish.

Tree falls through home in Central

In Central, a large tree fell on a home along Planchet Road around 8 a.m. on Thursday. Central Fire officials said the overnight heavy rains caused the tree to fall, breaching the roof.

The two occupants of the house were not injured. The fallen tree did damage gas lines, causing a leak, but service to the house has since been shut off.

Tangipahoa Parish sees downed trees, delayed school starts

Tangipahoa Parish deputies said several trees across the parish fell due to the storm. The sheriff's office noted at least 10 downed trees as of 10:00 on Thursday morning:

- S. Big Creek Road at Highway 1054

- Highway 440 at Jules Waller Road

- Highway 443 at Lanier Road

- Smith Road at Joynton Road

- Virginia Street near Highway 51

- E. Adams Road near Davis Road

- S. Range Road at Highway 190

- Highway 440 at Highway 1061

- W. Mansfield Road near Old Uneedus Road

- Milton Road at Highway 1064

Due to parish-wide effects from the storm, Tangipahoa schools started two hours later than usual.

Downed power lines close roads in Denham Springs

In Denham Springs, River Road was shut down near Sullivan Road due to downed power lines.

The road was initially closed just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

WBRZ is continuing to track storm damage throughout the day. Contact us about damage near you by sending an email to news@wbrz.com.