66°
Latest Weather Blog
Central couple in their 80s without gas, power after tree falls on home
CENTRAL — A Central couple in their 80s is living without gas and electricity after a tree crashed into their home on Thursday morning.
The nearly 90-foot tree fell on top of the roof around 8 a.m., breaking through most of the ceiling.
The crash damaged a gas line, so first responders turned the service off out of an abundance of caution.
The couple is now living in a mother-in-law suite next to their home, which firefighters said not to enter.
The tree fell the morning after a night of heavy rainfall across East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Long-vacant Scotland Avenue car wash demolished as part of Baton Rouge blight...
-
Woman arrested after allegedly beating non-verbal child with phone charger
-
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car on Woodcrest Drive
-
Gas leak reported after tree falls on home in Central Thursday morning
-
BRPD searching for woman they believe is connected to Airline Highway shooting
Sports Video
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne