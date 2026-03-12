Jurors listen to interview with Melanie Curtin as Livingston Parish rape trial continues

LIVINGSTON — Jurors heard an audio recording of an interview with Melanie Curtin in court on Thursday that she had a secret sexual relationship with former Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins, but says she didn't know he was recording them.

Curtin, whose retrial opened this week in the 22nd Judicial District Court, was previously convicted of first-degree rape and sentenced to life in prison. She is now being tried on charges of simple rape and video voyeurism after an appeals court said the judge hearing the case ruled improperly on what evidence jurors would consider.

In the recording, Curtin says she met Perkins through his mother at church and later became acquainted with him while working at the sheriff's office. She says her husband, Jason Curtin, was abusive, and she would confide in Perkins.

Their relationship turned sexual, Curtin said. While working as a realtor, Perkins would tell her where to meet, including at homes she was selling or car washes. Curtin says they would have sex, but she didn't know when making the arrangements that sex would happen.

She became friends with the alleged victim and never told her about the relationship with Perkins.

The audio recording could be the only time that jurors hear from Curtin, as she is not expected to take the stand.

Before court on Thursday, one alternate jury member asked to be excused and was. The trial is expected to continue after a recess.

Perkins is serving 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including rape and child pornography. His wife, Cynthia Perkins, was sentenced to 41 years.