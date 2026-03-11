Latest Weather Blog
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Man accused of raping 94-year-old woman now accused of four rapes
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of raping a 94-year-old woman in the driveway of her home on East Black Oak Drive has now been accused of four rapes.
Jeremiah Taylor, was arrested on Friday in connection with the rape of the 94-year-old woman and was booked on first-degree rape, second-degree battery, cruelty to the infirm and obscenity charges. A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said that the rape happened the day before his arrest.
Taylor is also accused of three other rapes of a family member, taking place from June 2023 to August 2024. He would be arrested on August 29, 2024 for rape before having the charges dropped in January 2026.
He violated a protection order two hours after being released in January by showing up at the East Black Oak Drive residence. He was never arrested for violating that protection order.
Taylor was also accused of sexual battery against a woman who told us she was Taylor's foster mother during COVID; he was 16 at the time.
